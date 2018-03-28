7 Warning Signs Someone Is A High-Functioning Alcoholic

1. THEY TAKE ALCOHOL INSTEAD OF FOOD

Often, functioning alcoholics take their drinks as a meal. They have literally no interest in food. They consume alcohol at breakfast, lunch and dinner, and don’t eat very much actual food. The alcoholic seems to enjoy drinking more than the average person, and tends to like a wide variety of alcoholic beverages.

2. RARE HANGOVER

Taking alcohol on a regular basis for a long time increases dependency on alcohol. It’s constantly in the blood of the alcoholic and never fully leaves their body. High-functioning addicts can easily binge drink without waking up with a hangover.

3. IRRITABILITY WITHOUT ALCOHOL

Psychologically, the alcoholic depends on alcohol. He becomes restless and irritable if he is asked to stay away from it for a day or two. When they are asked to abstain from it or can’t have at any time of the day, they become nervous, depressed and uncomfortable. They have a negative reaction in the body because of the sedative effects of alcohol. This abrupt abstinence causes anxiety, shaking, palpitations and sweating.

4. EXCESSIVE CONSUMPTION

A functioning alcoholic does not get satisfied with one or two glasses of a drink. They indulge in a binge drinking habit. They always ask for one more. Their craving is always high when they get alcohol at the bar or a party. They drink heavily and behave as if they will never get another taste of alcohol again. They have a very high tolerance for alcohol because they have conditioned their body to function with copious amounts of liquor, beer, and wine.

An obvious sign of a functioning alcoholic is that he takes a drink in higher amounts than normal. Because he mainly depends upon alcohol to numb his emotions, he drinks too much.

5. MEMORY LOSS AND WEAK BRAIN FUNCTION

Alcohol directly affects the nervous system. The addict can black out after taking too many glasses at one time. They are absolutely oblivious of what’s going on around them and indulge in their drinking habit. When you ask what happened at the bar, they will not be able to recall. Their memory is weak and impaired.

6. DENIAL OF REALITY

When a person takes alcohol in an excessive amount, he never admits there is a serious issue with it. He often stays away from such conversation and is not willing to discuss his addiction with anyone. They frown when asked about the addiction or quitting it.

Because addicts don’t want to lose their favorite drink, they don’t admit that they are in a habit of binge drinking. They try to deny the reality and keep on telling a lie when they are asked about their awful habit.

7. SENSELESS JUSTIFICATIONS

Functioning addicts have excuses for their binge drinking. They give illogical reasons why they drink heavily. They drink because they have some work-related stress or they like to hang out with their friends. They will have a reason at the ready when they are asked about their addiction. If someone tells the health hazards and social implications of taking alcohol, they always come with excuses that are irrational and senseless. Some say, we are too depressed and we take a sip just to lift the mood. Others tell of the tasteful enjoyment it gives.