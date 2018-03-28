5 Cases Where You Could Get Pregnant During Menstruation

Photo credit - Videoblocks

1. Early Ovulation

While an egg shouldn’t normally “live” in your body when you’re having your period, you could ovulate early and get pregnant. As the American Pregnancy Association explains, it is possible to ovulate even without a period occurring. Ovulation itself can be affected by a change in routine, stress, or illness.

2. Long Lifespan Of The Sperm

Pregnancy during menstruation could also depend on the life of the sperm that has entered your body. A sperm can live far longer in the body than you’d imagine – reportedly, as long as 3–5 days in some instances. If it reaches the fallopian tubes, it could live for 7 days even. If the sperm is viable, it can fertilize the egg even several days after you’ve had intercourse.

This could mean conceiving as much as 3 to 5 days after you’ve had sex even with a regular 28- to 30-day cycle. So even if you ovulate several days later, if the sperm is still alive and well and penetrates the egg, it could cause pregnancy. The National Health Services, UK, also points out that if the sperm is in the fallopian tubes, you may be able to get pregnant as late as a week after intercourse.

So if you’re trying to avoid accidental pregnancy, use a barrier method or any other contraceptive method you would normally use.

3. Short Menstrual Cycle

If you’re someone who has a shorter cycle, say 21 to 24 days, you could ovulate a little earlier in your cycle than women with a standard 28- to 30- day cycle. If that’s the case, you could end up conceiving not just during but even after your period.This again is because sperm can live on in the woman’s body for as long as 3 to 5 days in a moist and favorable environment.The shorter circle may mean you ovulate faster. So if the sperm is already in, viable, and waiting, the egg that’s released could get fertilized even if a fair bit of time has passed since intercourse.

4. Irregular Periods

It also becomes harder to pin down exact ovulation dates if you have irregular cycles. This could be due to conditions like polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) or other problems like obesity or eating disorders that can meddle with your hormones.

5. Mistaking Ovulatory Bleeding For A Period

Sometimes, ovulation may be accompanied by a slight bleed also known as mid-cycle or ovulatory bleeding. This can be mistaken for a period. You may then end up having sex at your most fertile time because you think you are having a normal period.