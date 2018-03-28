What To Expect On The 3rd Job Interview And How To Sail Through

Hiring Manager

When you arrive for your third interview, expect the hiring manager to greet you in a more familiar way than she did for your second interview. Her tone also may be relaxed and pleasant. If you're on your third meeting with the company, it can only point to a positive outcome, so interact with the hiring manager in a professional, yet cordial manner. The interview questions during this meeting are likely to be focused on your professional traits -- attributes that say you'll fit in with the organizational culture. You need not give scripted answers; let your personality show as you articulate your professional traits and personal business principles that are in sync with the company's culture.

Executive Approval

Depending on the job for which you're being considered, you might be a candidate the company president wants to meet. If the hiring manager doesn't have the final say, then a higher-level executive could be the next person you're introduced to during your third-round interview. During your meeting with executive leadership, you might be expected to restate your objectives and your philosophy. The higher you are in the hierarchy, the more you are held accountable for upholding an organization's values, as your workplace behavior and actions must be those that employees will emulate.

Tour & Introductions

After your executive meeting, anticipate an office tour. You might learn more about the department where you'll be working and meet future colleagues. During the introductions, there's no doubt that the hiring manager will observe how you interact with prospective coworkers -- your body language, the way you engage in small talk and how well-received you appear to be by other employees are signs worth watching. At this point, the hiring manager may be using the tour and introductions as the last factor in determining if you're a good fit for the organization.

Verbal Offer

One of the last things you discuss before leaving your third-round interview is the promise of a job offer. When the hiring manager says, "Expect to receive a job offer from us. I'll have HR prepare it and send it right over," that's a good sign you'll receive a conditional offer. If this is how the hiring manager concludes your interview, you have reason to be excited. However, don't end your job search until you've received and accepted the firm offer. Let the third-round interview end on a positive note, knowing that you've sufficiently impressed the recruiter and the hiring manager.