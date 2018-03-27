Things To Do When You're Starting A Diet

You have must have considered and tried a diet. Diets are useful for both weight loss and healthy living. Although diets are beneficial, there are quite a number of things to consider before kicking off your diet routine. Jumia Food , Nigeria's food ordering platform shares 5 things to take note of:

Decide if you are going to add exercise to your diet

Exercise and physical activity are terrific tools for losing weight and can conveniently work with dieting to optimize your efforts towards your goal. Not to mention, physical activity benefits many other areas of your health. There are simple life choices and habits you can change to assist you in incorporating physical activity,

Establish good eating habits

Establishing good eating habits is important when thinking about starting a diet. Take a look at some things you would have to consider when establishing healthy eating habits. Avoid foods you are not supposed to eat and at the same time eating a balanced diet.

Start with the lowest calorie

This dieting method is ideal for people who want to lose a bit of weight. Know that this is not the best choice when trying to fight against obesity. If you don’t know what a calorie deficit is, it is a weight loss technique that involves burning more calories than what is consumed. For dieting purposes, you would eat less by getting rid of junk foods.

Remember muscle and water weight

Regardless of how well you may follow your diet, you may find yourself attached to a routine and unable to drop the numbers on the scale. Worse, you might have actually gained a few pounds. Do not panic or start limiting what you eat even more. Your weight loss barrier can be due to water retention and muscle growth. Water weight is lost and put on very quickly.

Check with a doctor

One of the first things to do is to consult your doctor about changes you would like to make, especially when following special diets. Even though dieting is a healthy habit, it can also be harmful depending on the particular diet and your individual health. Certain diets may be high in foods with certain ingredients that you might have to avoid because of a certain medical condition. So always talk to your doctor.