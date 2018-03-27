Are You Always On The Computer Screen? Here's How To Safeguard Your Eyes

Get an eye exam

If you work on a computer or use it for a large part of your day, be sure to have a comprehensive eye exam. The USA’s National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health recommends that those who use a computer for many hours each week should have an eye exam once each year.

When you go for your exam, tell your eye doctor how many hours you use your computer each week. Furthermore, you should measure how far away you sit from your computer screen and take the measurement with you to your appointment.

2. Be aware of lighting

Sunlight can have an adverse effect on your eyes when using a computer, so close any blinds or drapes if there’s bright sunlight flooding into the space you sit in. You can also consider turning off any harsh lighting and using a floor lamp instead. Another idea is to use lower-intensity overhead bulbs or tubes to reduce brightness.

3. Keep glare to a minimum

Glare on walls or finished surfaces, together with reflections on your computer screen, can also contribute to eye strain. If the latter is a problem, consider buying an anti-glare screen. A more drastic way of reducing glare is to paint walls in the space you use with dark-colored, matte paint.

Covering windows will also obviously help reduce glare. If you happen to wear glasses, consider investing in some anti-reflective lenses, which will minimize light reflections when compared to regular lenses.

4. Upgrade your monitor

If you’re still using an old monitor, think about upgrading to a modern flat-panel, liquid crystal display monitor, such as those found in laptops. LCD technology is easier on the eyes and usually comes with a built-in anti-reflective surface.

Go for a monitor with a diagonal screen size of 19 inches or over if you’re using a desktop computer.

5. Adjust your display settings

Adjust your monitor’s brightness so it’s approximately as bright as the lighting in the space you use your computer in. Open a webpage with a white background to test your monitor’s brightness. If the white background looks like a light source, that means it’s too bright. If the white background seems dull and gray, that means it’s too dark. Also consider adjusting text sizes and the color contrast.

These settings can be adjusted from buttons on your monitor, in the Control Panel on a Windows computer, or in System Preferences on an Apple computer.