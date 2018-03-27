4 Ways The Bible Can Help You Live A Purposeful Life

1. Love God above all else

We read in Deuteronomy 6:5, the core duty of every human being is, “You shall love the LORD your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your might” (ESV, also verses 11:13, 13:3, 30:6).

We also see this reiterated in the New Testament by Jesus Himself (Matthew 22:37; Mark 12:30; Luke 10:27). This is the core foundation of human existence; to love God first.

When one bases their life on any other foundation, they cannot live their life to the fullness. God created us to be in fellowship with Him. When we are not, our lives are out of sync with reality.

The Christian’s love of God must be at the center of their walk of faith. It must be the reason we choose to do ministry or any other task God has called us to do.

When you put God first, you are putting yourself in a position for Him to use you for His purpose.

2. Study God’s Word

The apostle Paul tells us that we should not let the philosophies of the world change the way we think, but we should ‘renew our minds’ to think thoughts that God would have us think (Romans 12:2).

Paul also instructs us to think on things that are true, honorable, just, pure, lovely, commendable, excellent, and worthy of praise (Philippians 4:8 ESV).

Where do we get the means by which to ‘renew our minds’? How do we decide what fits the description of those things Paul insists we ponder? God’s Word, the Bible, contains all we need; to know what God expects from us and how we should live as His special children.

It is vital that believers spend time reading and studying the Bible in order to “have the mind of Christ” (I Corinthians 2:16 ESV).

2. Study God’s Word

The apostle Paul tells us that we should not let the philosophies of the world change the way we think, but we should ‘renew our minds’ to think thoughts that God would have us think (Romans 12:2).

Paul also instructs us to think on things that are true, honorable, just, pure, lovely, commendable, excellent, and worthy of praise (Philippians 4:8 ESV).

Where do we get the means by which to ‘renew our minds’? How do we decide what fits the description of those things Paul insists we ponder? God’s Word, the Bible, contains all we need; to know what God expects from us and how we should live as His special children.

It is vital that believers spend time reading and studying the Bible in order to “have the mind of Christ” (I Corinthians 2:16 ESV).

3. Pray for guidance

When we pray for guidance and look to God for direction we have a better chance of living out our purpose . If you are one to try to figure it out on your own, you may find yourself going around in circles.

Living the Christian life is much more than merely signing a card or saying a simple prayer.

Prayer is simply communicating with God. It is an outward expression of our love for, and trust in, Him. We may pray for healing or help.

We may pray for guidance. We may simply pray to thank God for who He is and what He means to us.

The important thing is that we, “… pray without ceasing…” (I Thessalonians 5:17 ESV). This means that our hearts and minds are constantly in tune with God. Many times, this continual prayer changes us, bringing us in line with God’s will.

4. Protect your personal integrity

There are a lot of get rich quick , fast money making schemes available at our fingertips with a quick google search.

But, do they align with your Christian values? Do you have to deceive others for your profit?

How we Christians conduct ourselves in public can be a powerful witness for Jesus. If we strive to be honest and truthful in all our personal and business relationships people will see that we are different from those who care nothing for honesty and do whatever it takes, ethical or unethical, to get what they want.

Christians are instructed to, “Do all things without grumbling or disputing, that you may be blameless and innocent, children of God without blemish in the midst of a crooked and twisted generation, among whom you shine as lights in the world” (Philippians 2:14-15 ESV).