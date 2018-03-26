modernghana logo

32 minutes ago | Home & Food

Recipe; Dinner Rolls

Allrecipes.com
Photo credit - Atreatsaffair.com
Ingredients
1 h 30 m 12 servings 106 cals

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour, or more if needed
  • 1 envelope Fleischmann's® RapidRise Yeast
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons butter OR margarine

Method

  • Combine 3/4 cup flour, undissolved yeast, sugar and salt in a large bowl. Heat milk, water and butter until very warm (120 degrees to 130 degrees F). Add to flour mixture. Beat 2 minutes at medium speed of electric mixer, scraping bowl occasionally. Add 1/4 cup flour; beat 2 minutes at high speed. Stir in enough remaining flour to make soft dough. Knead on lightly floured surface until smooth and elastic, about 8 to 10 minutes. Cover; let rest 10 minutes.
  • Divide dough into 12 equal pieces; shape into balls. Place in greased 8-inch round pan. Cover; let rise in warm, draft-free place until doubled in size, about 30 minutes.
  • Bake in preheated 375 degrees F oven for 20 minutes or until done. Remove from pan; brush with additional melted butter, if desired. Serve warm.

