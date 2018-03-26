Inferiority Complex Weighing You Down? Shake It Off In These 4 Ways

Photo credit - Videoblocks.com

Tip one: Deal with emotional memories

Having an inferiority complex means having an array of unhappy feelings, some of which will fuel thoughts. Helping people examine their own thoughts, widen their perspective and challenge emotional thinking (which is always restricted) can be valuable and effective.

But when the feelings are really strong, it can be easier to deal with them directly. When we do this, our thoughts tend to naturally become fairer and more moderate.

I asked Tammy to hone in on the feeling of “never being good enough”. With closed eyes, she focused on the feeling. It wasn’t hard for her to access it.

Next, I asked her if the feelings produced any particular memory in which she’d had similar feelings. This is known as the ‘Affect Bridge’ technique. She thought for a moment and said no, but eventually a painful memory of being teased and tormented at school when she was eight years old came to mind.

Now I asked her to open her eyes and focus on a time she felt good. Once she had accessed these resourceful feelings, I had her go back to that day at school, watch it calmly from the outside, and, as her adult self, comfort her eight-year-old self and “sort that time out”. She reported feeling very calm with that memory after we used this ‘helping hand technique’.

We did this with all kinds of painful memories, and with time the pattern began to change. You can watch me do this technique with my low self esteem client Emily inside Uncommon Practitioners TV . In her case, the old memory was of having books thrown at her at school when she’d tried to speak.

Next, we can remind our clients that only they can be them. When this idea hits home as a feeling, not just a “yeah, yeah, I know” thought, the impact can be profound.

Tip two: Drop the mime

“Here lies Rachel. She was quite like Susan,” read no gravestone, ever. All Rachel can be is Rachel (or the best possible version of herself); she’s not ever going to be Susan. In the words of Oscar Wilde, “Be yourself, everyone else is already taken.”

Wanting to look like, sound like, live like, and be someone else is to abandon what makes us unique. How can an impersonator ever be true to themselves?

Plastic replica lives don’t make people happy. That’s not to say we can’t learn from others. But being inspired by someone means assimilating some of their traits into who you are. It doesn’t mean trying to have their exact same life.

Inferiority complexes thrive on people wanting to be someone they’re not. This doesn’t mean we have to limit ourselves as to what we can do or accomplish in life, but it does mean that we can get by much better when we don’t try to be someone else.

Tip three: Get specific

Tammy wasn’t too specific about why she felt inferior, other than feeling “ugly” even though she “knew” she wasn’t. But it can sometimes be useful to get specific with clients. What exactly have they been feeling inferior about?

Emotional thinking is always sloppy and all-or-nothing. So we can help our clients ‘tighten’ it up to make it less emotional. There are around seven billion people on this planet (last time I counted). Which ones does your client feel inferior to? Rich people? Good-looking people? Academic people? ‘Accomplished’ people (whatever that means)?

Most people aren’t these things, at least not in any extreme way. Is your client being too being selective as to whom they compare themselves with?

If I just compare myself to Nobel prize winners, I will certainly see a bit of a gulf between their achievements and mine. On the other hand, if I compare myself to people I feel have achieved less than me, maybe I could be a bit less harsh on myself. Or here’s a thought: maybe I could just drop it altogether.

Tip four: Dare to be different

Life is much less restrictive than it used to be in westernized countries. In the ’50s, you were expected to be married (in your early twenties at that!); to have kids and a ‘respectable career’ (grave robbers need not apply); to have short hair or long hair, depending on gender; to dress ‘properly’; to have all the right opinions. We haven’t cast aside all these norms, and I’m not even suggesting they are all bad, but people are much freer now to live a bit differently.

No one is a ‘failure’ if they are unmarried at forty (or eighty, for that matter), or if they don’t have kids or a traditionally professional career. Not in terms of current societal norms, though your parents may still have some backwards expectations.

The kind of thinking that prompts “Oh no! I’m forty-five now. I should have a mortgage, a partner, 2.4 children! I should be how other people are!” is a trap. If you really want these things, that’s one thing; but if you only ‘want’ them because you feel they are expected of you, then remember this: your life can only be lived by you.

So we can encourage our clients to explore what they want to do as distinct from what they feel they are or were supposed to do.