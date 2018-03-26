Top 5 Financial Goals Everyone Should Set To Succeed

Photo credit - Hypeavenue.com

If you haven't realized this yet, I'm kind of a goal setting freak .

Some people do New Year's resolutions. That's great, but I think you need to revisit your goals on a more consistent basis. For me, that's every 90 days.

Other people don’t bother to set goals. They choose – unconsciously at least – to rely on luck.

“The best luck of all is the luck you make for yourself.” Douglas MacArthur

Let’s establish up front that goals are something more substantial than dreams or wishes.

They can start with dreams or wishes, but they have an action plan behind them – something that spells out how we convert a desire into something real.

That’s especially important when it comes to financial goals. Since they require regular investments of money and effort over a long period of time, you need to have workable plan to bring them to reality.

Start by setting some financial goals. If you’ve never thought much about this, here are 10 good financial goals that everyone should have especially for 2018.

1. Have a Well-Stocked Emergency Fund

We normally think of having an emergency fund as being a short-term financial goal. And from a mechanical standpoint, that’s true. However, an emergency fund has important long-term benefits, which is why it’s one of the good financial goals that you should plan to achieve.

Here are just some of the benefits that a well-stocked emergency fund can provide you with throughout your life:

It can take away a lot of the money worries that you have, since you know that you will always have a reserve should you get into a tight spot

As is expected of an emergency fund, it will be there to cushion the blow in the event of a sudden emergency, such as a job loss or a large medical expense

It’s an important money management tool – if you can save money for an emergency fund, then you can save money for any financial goal that you have

It provides you with an intermediate funding source – a kind of halfway point between your paycheck and your investment accounts – that you can use so that you don’t have to disturb your long-term investments

Just having an emergency fund will make the wide swings in the stock market more emotionally tolerable, knowing that your survival isn’t at stake when the market falls

For us, having an adequate emergency fund has offered reassurance in many life situations.

Most notably was having our first son, building our dream home and starting my own investment firm .

When you consider all that comes from having a strong emergency fund, it should move it up the priority ladder a few rungs

2. Get Out of Debt – Completely

The great thing about this goal is that anyone can do it, regardless of income or wealth level. And if you want to get the most out of your finances, it's virtually a requirement that you get out of debt.

For the moment, let’s ignore the good-debt-versus-bad-debt debate. At some point in your life, all debt is bad debt and needs to be paid off. That includes the mortgage on your home. Although the purpose of that debt may be noble at the beginning, it’s no less a drag on your income than any other debt as time goes on.

There are more reasons to get out of debt than I can list here, but here are just a few of them:

Getting out of debt means that you’ll have full control over your income – and that’s an incredible feeling

It will leave you with more money for savings and investing – and even more for spending

It will remove the asterisk from your finances – I make $X,000 per month, but $X00 has to go to pay my debts

$X00 has to go to pay my debts It will make it easier to quit a job you don’t like

It will free your mind of the worry and stress that come with debt

Before starting my career, I fell into the debt trap. I had accumulated over $20,000 of student loan and credit card debt and I wasn't slowing down anytime soon.

Thankfully, my girlfriend (now wife) helped me to see debt for what is really is – EVIL.

After we were married, it became both of our goals to become debt free and never carry a credit card balance.

I'm proud to say that after over 10 years of marriage, that's a goal that we've stuck to.

Take that, Debt!

YOU CAN SET ALL OF THE GOOD FINANCIAL GOALS THAT YOU WANT, BUT IT WILL BE DIFFICULT TO ACHIEVE ANY OF IF YOU ARE CARRYING A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF DEBT FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIFE.

If you have high interest credit card debt or several different credit card bills to pay every month, it can make a lot of sense to take advantage of a 0% APR balance transfer offer as well.

The Chase Slate® card, for example, gives you a 0% APR for a full 15 months, and all without a balance transfer fee of any kind. With this offer, you could transfer several high interest debts and save hundreds – or even thousands of dollars – over the introductory APR period.

3. Plan For Early Retirement

When I started as a financial advisor and finally grasped the concept of compound interest, I was determined to put myself in situation where I could retire by the age of 50 if I wanted to. I don't know if I'll ever really retire, because I absolutely love what I do.

Even if you absolutely love what it is you do for a living, planning for early retirement is one of those top rated good financial goals.

4. Create Multiple Income Streams

Even if you love your job, creating multiple income streams is a form of income insurance. For that reason alone, it needs to be on your list of good financial goals.

Reading Rich Dad, Poor Dad was a defining moment for me. Before then I was oblivious to the concept of having multiple streams of income. Over the years, I dabbled in many side hustles looking for “it”. That included a few multi-level marketing companies that proved to be a flop.

I eventually took a stab at real estate and also failed miserable. Many would perceive these as failures, but I view them more as valuable life lessons that eventually led me to starting this blog. Now I have more than a few sites that yield over 6 figures per year. Not too shabby for a guy that had no web marketing experience before I started.

Give this goal some serious thought, even if you’ve never considered it before. It’s a goal that could open the door to a lot of other goals.

5. Have Enough – But Not Too Much – Insurance to Cover Contingencies

Insurance is something of a tough call. A lot of people don’t have nearly enough coverage, while many others are paying too much for the coverage that they have. Striking a balance between the two is another of those good financial goals.