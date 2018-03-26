Louis Vuitton Names Ghanaian-American As New Creative Boss

Virgil Abloh, the founder of streetwear brand Off-White and Kanye West's creative director, has been named the new menswear designer for French fashion label Louis Vuitton.

"I feel elated," the 37-year-old told The New York Times , saying the opportunity was "always a goal in my wildest dreams".

The news site says Abloh is one of the few black designers at the helm of a major French fashion house.

Others include Olivier Rousteing - the creative director at Balmain, and British designer Ozwald Boateng who led Givenchy men’s wear from 2003 to 2007.

Abloh will present his first menswear collection for Louis Vuitton in June at Paris Fashion Week.

Louis Vuitton chief executive Michael Burke praised the designer's "sensibility towards luxury and savoir-faire" adding he would be "instrumental in taking Louis Vuitton’s menswear into the future".