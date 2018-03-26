5 Ways To Boost Your Chances Of Getting A Job

Photo credit - Shutterstock

1. Sort out your CV (and upload it to our database)

Your CV is the first step in getting noticed by an employer, so it’s not something you can rush in a bid to apply first. Get it wrong and within a few sentences your carefully crafted application is in the bin, but if it’s written well and nicely formatted you’re more likely to catch an employee’s eye for all the right reasons.

But don’t stop at emailing out your application to individual employers, make them come to you as well. By uploading your CV to the Caterer database employers can find you before you’ve even seen their job ad. Who says you have to do all the hard work?

Think your CV could be better? We’ve got some handy hints and simple tips to transform your job application .

2. Prepare thoroughly for interviews

Practice makes perfect, and interviews are no exception. Although you can’t be prepared for everything on the big day, there are some common questions interviewers always tend to ask, no matter what the role is. Remember, employers don’t want you to have a bad interview experience, so try to relax, they’re on your side. Questions you can prepare for include:

1 – So…tell me about yourself

This is normally asked within minutes of every interview, and with a little preparation you won’t be one of the many candidates who come unstuck on it.

The best tip we can give you is to keep your answer short and simple. Tell them about your background, your accomplishments, why you want to work for their company and what your future goals are. If you think you might struggle on this one, look at your CV before you go in to refresh your memory.

2 – Behavioural based questions

Just think of these as an extension of the “tell us about you” questions, as your answers will normally end up referring to your previous roles and experiences. Expect questions like...

Tell me about a time you’ve had to juggle lots of tasks at once

How do you deal with complaining customers?

Describe a time when you have had to get the most out of someone who was under-performing

You get the idea. These questions are easy to plan for, so don’t panic, prepare instead .

3 - Think about your skills

Every job in the hospitality industry requires skill; communication skills and understanding of the check-in process for concierge staff, artistic and culinary skills for chefs or time management and organisation skills for managers .

But whether you’re a newbie to the hospitality industry or have worked in senior management for years, you’re bound to have transferable skills you can bring to any job you want to apply for.

Before you start picking out your interview outfit , try and work out what skills and strengths you have to show off in the interview.

But it’s not just your good features you need to focus on, it’s always good to be aware of your weaknesses too and find out if there are any skills that are lacking on your CV.

Don’t be scared to point out these weaknesses out to prospective employers. By admitting you’re looking to develop more skills and grow on the job, it shows employers you’re not only willing to learn, but that you’re also committed to the hospitality industry.

If you want to start learning new skills and developing existing ones immediately, you could always take up a course or qualifications in a way that suits your schedule and budget.

4 - Research the company BEFORE applying

You want the interviewer to have read your CV before you enter their office, and likewise it’s always good to research a company you want to work for.

Although it’s all well and good doing this a few days before the interview, this is often too late. Researching into a company should come before any sort of application is made, whether you’re apply for a receptionist job in a small restaurant or the area manager of a large hotel chain.

Tailoring your CV and covering letter to suit their company shows you have an interest in that specific role, and haven’t just forwarded the same email to hundreds of other employers. The better impression your initial application makes, the more likely they are to be positive about any interview you get, and so, the more likely you are to get the job.

5 – Submit your application

We know it can be scary applying for a new job, but don’t be afraid to get proactive in your job search. There’s no point doing all this hard work and preparation and then not applying. If you’ve followed this advice then you’re well on your way to a fantastic application and really boosting your chances of being successful. Now all that’s left to do is visit Caterer.com , find the perfect job for you and hit that “Apply Now” button. Go on, you can do it