Ghana’s Selina Beb Showcases ‘Kente Collection’ At New Orleans Fashion Week 2018

Faith Senam
Ghanaian Accessory brand Selina Beb, once again carried the flag of Ghana high when she showcased her latest collection the “Kente Collection” at the New Orleans Fashion Week in the United States.

The Kente Collection was inspired by Selina Bebaako-Mensah, Creative Director and CEO of the brand to design a collection that truly portrays the beautiful Ghanaian culture and identity.

Selina Bebhad a spectacular finale show where she joined a diverse group of designers and fashionistas for the eighth edition of the New Orleans Fashion Week.

The Kente Collection features the Selina Bebhandbags in several variants and accessories handmade with the authentic wovenKente fabric embellished with colorful beads.

Expressing her excitement for this feat,Ms. Bebaako-Mensah remarks that she is glad to have had the opportunity to showcase her latest Kente Collection and represented Ghana to the world. She said “It’s been a pleasure to havebeen able to explore and design amazing handbags and accessories out of our “Kente” fabric which representsa key part of our Ghanaian cultural heritage.”

The New Orleans Fashion Week is a great platform with a driving force that unites fashion professionals in a series of high-end runway shows, presentations, pop-up boutiques, networking opportunities and social experiences.

Selina Beb is a multiple award-winning designer recognized globally for making authentic African inspired handbags and accessories. She was recently awarded at the Bi-Annual European & International Women Inventors (EIWIIN) in Italy and have showcased in major fashion shows including African Fashion Week London, Glitz Africa Fashion Week amongst others.

