Foods That Cause Yellow Teeth You Should Avoid Now

Photo credit -Quora

Coffee

Coffee could be considered as one of the common reasons for dental staining due to its widespread consumption around the world. The darker your drink is, the higher are the chances of them staining your teeth. Higher milk content in your coffee reduces the chances of staining.

Sugary treats

Colored candies that stay longer in your mouth do a lot of damage to the surface of your teeth. Any candy that stains your tongue will naturally stain your teeth as well. The effects might not seem instant but with regular usage, the candies leave a lasting stain on your teeth.

Red wine

Limited consumption of red wine can be useful for your body as a whole. But it has its share of adverse effects too. Being dark red in color they leave yellow stains on your teeth if consumed regularly.

Drinking Soda

If you are looking to quit drinking soda, consider this as an added reason to do so. The sugar in your soda wears away the enamel on your teeth and lets the color of your drink settle down on your teeth.

Sauce

Not only colored soda but soy sauce and red sauce can also create yellow teeth. In simple words, anything that creates a lasting stain on your clothes will also create a stain on your teeth.