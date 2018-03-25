4 Annoying Things Receptionists Should Stop Doing Now!

Although some receptionists try to be nice, most receptionists in various companies in Ghana, I beg to say are simply unprofessional in their interaction with visitors.

It’s about time their behavior move out of our personal conversations to public. Now here are 4 unprofessional or should I say annoying traits exhibited by receptionists that need to change now!

Phone manners

Some receptionists have zero phone manners. They pick up the phone and speak anyhow to clients and prospective clients. Others simply get livid when you inquire for more details about a particular product or issue and this has to stop now!

Personal phone

Some receptionists always put their personal phones ahead of visitors and one thing I detest is chatting on their phones, while you are in front of them. They never raise their heads to even engage the visitor. If your priority at work is your phone, then you have no business in the company.

The CEO/HR/Manager is not around

Some receptionists feel they own heads of the company and have the power to either make you see them or not. Immediately they realize you do not have an appointment, they slap you with the HR is not available kind of answer blocking the opportunity of meeting the CEO or whoever you want to see. In as much as the person does not have an appointment, you can go talk to the CEO to find out if she has some few minutes to spend with the visitor and this move can make all the difference.

Stop hoarding our application letters!

I have been a victim of a situation where I sent an application letter to a receptionist to be delivered to the HR of a company. I came back one week later to follow up and I saw my application letter placed where I saw it placed after delivery. Meaning it hasn’t even been sent to the intended recipient. These heaps of application letters we drop at the front desk every day is not for the fun of it. Some hold other people’s future and should be treated with the highest level of urgency. Stop hoarding them!