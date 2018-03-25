To The Ghanaian Graduate: How To Optimize Productivity While Searching For A Job

No doubt that the searching for a job period can be daunting especially when the searching period remains longer than expected.

However, don’t let this phase of life threaten your future neither must you allow it cloud your potentials.

Also, don’t just stay at home or remain idle and respond, “I’m searching for a job,” when slapped with the obvious question, “What are you doing now”?

Here are trusted productive things you can do while searching

Volunteering

While waiting you can busy yourself by volunteering at a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).You may dedicate your time and sometimes resources in it. Although you may not be rewarded in monetary terms, you may obtain a wealth of employable skills and experience money cannot buy which will optimize your chances of gaining employment either at the same NGO or in another company.

Acquire knowledge and skills

As people often say, we never stop learning.

You can enroll in short courses, learn how to code and catering among others. By so doing you may end up getting freelance gigs or you can launch your own business after the course. It all depends on what you want in life and what your preferences are.

Community engagement

Identify a problem facing your community and mobilize the youth to solve it. By the time you know it, you are already partnering bigger organizations and leading projects for other community initiatives.

Family business

If your family or a close relative has a business, you can offer to help and grow it or work in driving profits for the business. By so doing, you are growing a family legacy while building yourself for future opportunities.