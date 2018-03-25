3 Bible Stories About Jesus You Can Share With Your Children

1. The Birth of Jesus – Luke 2:8-18

When Jesus was born there were shepherds nearby taking care of their sheep.

The Bible says that it was night time. They may have been asleep when an angel appeared before them which scared them. He told them to not be afraid, but that he brought good news.

The people of Israel knew that would send a savior to the world. They were waiting for Him. The angel announced to the shepherds that the time had finally come to see their savior.

Suddenly there were many more angels who came to tell the shepherds about the new baby. They told them that they could find the baby Jesus in a manger.

The shepherds went to the town of Bethlehem to see the baby. Just like the angels said, they found Jesus with his parents. They worshiped the Savior of the world in a manger.

2. Jesus Calms the Storm – Mark 4:35-40

Jesus and the disciples were crossing the sea of Galilee in a boat one evening when a violent storm appeared.

The ship was filled with water and the disciples were afraid of sinking.

They found Jesus was sleeping in the back of the boat. They woke Him up. But they thought He was sleeping because He did not care whether they lived or died.

When Jesus woke up He stood and told the sea to be calm. Immediately the wind and waves calmed down. The disciples were now scared for a different reason.

They did not really know who Jesus was at this time. This was shortly after many of them joined Jesus as His followers.

They did not understand that Jesus was God’s Son and could control everything in the world if He choose.

3. Jesus and the Woman at the Well – John 4

Jesus sent His disciples to find food while He traveled through an area called Samaria. Many Jews did not like to travel through there because they did not like the people of Samaria.

But Jesus said that He needed to go through that area. Why did He need to go? He knew that He would meet a woman there who needed to hear about God. He stopped at a well where a woman was getting water. Jesus offered her everlasting water.

She did not understand what that was. Jesus explained that people who drink water from the well would have to return and drink again.

But Jesus was offering salvation—eternal life. He compared salvation to the water.

Jesus said that if she would accept the salvation that He was offering then she would never have to be saved again. He called this everlasting water.