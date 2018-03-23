Are You In A One Sided Relationship?

If you're giving love and not receiving it, you're not in the right relationship. If you're receiving it and not giving it, then you are taking advantage of the other person.

Are you the solo pilot of your relationship? You do everything to keep the relationship going? You call, text, you initiate reconciliation after a conflict and more?

Or are you at the receiving end? You expect your partner to do everything without your involvement. Both situations describe a one-sided relationship, a symptom of an unhealthy relationship.

No matter your good intentions, one partner’s efforts are not enough to keep the relationship alive. Your partner cannot play specific roles for you.

Your partner has to beg or induce guilt before you perform simple tasks in the relationship. You put your interests ahead of your partner’s.

Evaluate your relationship; if something is missing discuss with your partner and find solutions. Love your partner, don’t take undue advantage. Your actions and inactions should be helping each other.

If you are in a one-sided premarital relationship and all attempts to fix it prove futile, then it is not advisable to stay or upgrade it into marriage. Stay away from that relationship.

If your partner is a victim and carrying everything on his or her shoulder, then know that you are causing harm and you are not expressing love. It is not helpful for one to enjoy and another to endure.