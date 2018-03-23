Treat Him Like The King He Is

I have been following a Pastor friend’s teaching on familiarity and I have come to the conclusion that it works in marriages as well.

You see when you become too familiar with your husband, you unconsciously lose your respect for him. Which is a dangerous ground to tread as a wife.

I told a colleague (married man) of a story I heard about the Fulani’s in Nigeria; ‘If a Fulani woman wants your husband, she can easily take him away because from infancy, they have been trained to treat their men like kings.’

His response was, ‘If you treat a man like that, he will give you everything you want.’

Question is, ‘don’t wives know this truth or we have become too familiar with our husbands?’

I hear of scandals about pastors but their churches are still full especially with women worshippers. So I ask myself, what if the same grace is extended to husbands when they falter?

Some wives can defend their pastors like their very breath depended on it but will easily trash their husbands.

Where did the reverence go? Who taught us to submit to someone else’s husband and lord over ours? (Eph 5:22-23

22 Wives, submit to your own husbands, as to the Lord. 23 For the husband is head of the wife, as also Christ is head of the church; and He is the Savior of the body. )

Who taught us that as a wife, your pastor is your covering? Yes, they are the shepherds of our souls, but if you cannot respect your husband who is your covering, you have no business calling your pastor ‘daddy’ and being at his beck and call. God is watching your posterior.

1st Corinthians 11:3 states emphatically ‘But I want you to know that the head of every man is Christ, the head of woman is man, and the head of Christ is God.’ Sorry I don’t see pastor in the equation.

I believe if wives start treating husbands with reverence, pastors will have enough time to spend with their families. After all, the prayer for wayward husbands will subside.

Let’s go back to the drawing board. Let’s start doing it God’s way. Let’s have a paradigm shift. Let’s bring back sanity to our marriages. I believe with the help of the Holy Spirit we will get there.