Watch Out For These 6 Characteristics of A Highly Sensitive People

1. They become overwhelmed when they have a lot to do.

Highly sensitive people struggle to stay on task when they have several different things to do. They become observably anxious, and as their stress level increases, they have more difficulty being productive.

2. They find noisy environments chaotic.

Highly sensitive people don't work well in open offices because their senses are put into overdrive by the sights, sounds, smells, and activity buzzing around them.

3. They get "hangry."

When highly sensitive people are hungry, they grow angry. They struggle to function and often take out their frustrations on those closest to them.

4. They choke when they're under observation.

Highly sensitive people perform at their peak when they're in private. Put them in a high-stakes situation, such as a presentation in front of their boss, and they're likely to perform poorly due to the pressure.

5. They're deeply moved by the arts.

Whether it's attending a musical or visiting an art gallery, highly sensitive people appreciate the arts: They find that expressions of creativity stir up their emotions.

6. They recognize other people's discomfort.

Highly sensitive people recognize when someone else needs the lights dimmed or the music turned down. They easily sense when other people are feeling overwhelmed.