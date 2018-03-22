Check Out How Pawpaw Seeds Can Treat Food Poisoning.

Photo credit - liversupport.com

1. Papaya Seeds for Worms and Other Parasitic Infections

Like green papaya, the seeds of papaya fruit contain high levels of the proteolytic enzyme papain, which can help rid your body of parasites such as intestinal worms.

In the same way that papain breaks down undigested protein waste from your food, it can also dissolve the protective biofilm and fibrin that covers parasites, and particularly their eggs, on the walls of your lower intestine.

Good levels of digestive enzymes in your diet also help to improve and normalize your intestinal ecology, making it much less hospitable to worms and other parasites and much harder for them to breed.

2. Papaya Seed Treatment for Liver Cirrhosis

Liver cirrhosis is a disease, usually caused by excessive alcohol consumption over many years, wherein the liver shrinks and becomes hardened. In this state it is ineffective at removing toxins from the body, leading to a variety of serious health problems.

Papaya seeds are often reported as an effective natural treatment for liver cirrhosis and overall detoxification of the liver.

The recommended method is to grind up around ten dried seeds in a pepper grinder, or crush up fresh ones in a mortar and pestle, and mix them with a tablespoon of squeezed lemon or lime juice in a glass of water.

A 1/4 of a teaspoon of these powdered organic papaya seeds can also be used as an effective replacement option if you don’t have fresh papayas available.

3. Fighting Bacterial Infections and Treating Food Poisoning

Another potential use of papaya seeds is to combat bacterial infections and possibly even treat food poisoning caused by bad bacteria.

The seeds of papaya have a strong antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effect on your digestive system. Studies have shown an extract made from papaya seeds is effective at killing E coli, Salmonella, Staph and other dangerous bacteria.

As a natural remedy for food poisoning, papaya seeds should be taken at the first sign of sickness and continued 3 times a day with each main meal until symptoms subside.

While people suffering from food poisoning often don’t feel like eating, it’s best to take the freshly crushed up seeds with a small amount of food. Something simple to digest like papaya fruit would be ideal.

4. Combating Candida Yeast Overgrowth

The potent digestive enzymes in papaya seeds help change your intestinal ecology to one that is more favorable to the ‘good’ bacteria and less so to the bad ones that can cause so many digestive problems.

In this way papaw seeds can also be a helpful aid in the treatment of candida yeast overgrowth, a common yet often undiagnosed health issue with serious consequences.

Candida thrives when your digestive system is out of balance and left untreated it can cause chronic fatigue, lowered immunity, intestinal inflammation and a myriad of disorders throughout your body.

By creating a supportive environment for healthy intestinal bacteria, both pathogenic yeasts and debilitating bad bacteria are much less likely to take hold within your intestinal tract.