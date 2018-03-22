Eating Habits You Need To Drop Right Now

Habits are very difficult to give up or drop. A habit that may probably not agree with this rule is your eating habit. This is because if you do not drop these bad eating habits, your general wellbeing, health and lifestyle will be under threat. Below, Jumia Food , Nigeria no 1 food ordering platform shares some of them. If you are guilty of anyone, it is advisable to drop them right now!

Doing other things while eating

Make it a habit to turn off the TV, put your laptop to sleep and stay away from constantly going on social media while eating. It’s time to actually start paying attention to what you are putting in your mouth. Being mindful of what you’re eating makes it hard to ignore poor meal choices.

Counting your calories

Counting calories is a big part of many a diet, but the truth is, it often backfires. The constant worry about how many calories you’re putting into your body can cause undue stress, which can result in increased cravings for fatty and sugary food and the storage of belly fat. Also, it’s not just about how many calories you’re consuming, but the quality of those calories and when you consume it.

Over bringing alcohol

Most alcoholic drinks not only contain a huge load of calories and sugar; being tipsy also increases your appetite, so you drink and eat more. As such, keep the drinking to once or twice a week with a maximum of two drinks.

Skipping breakfast

Unless you can wake up to cook at 5 am in the morning to prepare yourself breakfast, many of us probably don’t eat breakfast before going out in the morning. It’s one of the hardest habits to break — especially for working adults but having breakfast will give you the energy you need for the day and will prevent you from overeating or making poor dietary choices for lunch and dinner. If you cannot cook, there are breakfast restaurants you can patronise in Lagos.

Not drinking enough water

Water an important part of making sure our bodies are functioning well and keeping us alive. Know that the body can go for three weeks without food but only three days without water. So, you must start drinking water if you are not drinking enough.