How To Fully Enjoy Your Life As A Single Christian

1. Seek Advice Regularly

Seek Biblical counsel and wisdom from other married Christians. Don’t be afraid to ask the hard questions.

Give them permission to speak into your life to help you grow as a single Christian and potentially as a married one.

Ask others to keep you accountable and to point out blinds spots. Be coachable. Ask for wisdom from fellow wise Christians to help you thrive during singleness and help prepare you for marriage.

Also, as Christians, we tend to be awkward when it comes to dating advice. If you find someone who loves Jesus and the church, and you are attracted to them and they are attracted to you – and you’ve prayed about it, then what are you waiting for?

2. Practice Self-Discipline

People who are afraid of being single are more likely to prioritize being in a relationship over their morals and relationship with God.

Those who fear being single are less likely to end a relationship with someone who is not good for them and are more likely to get into ungodly relationships just for the sake of being in a relationship.

Could it be that people who are afraid of being single find themselves in lower-quality relationships because of their lower standards – because for them, any relationship is better than none at all?

Instead of remaining the victim of your own fear of being single, take control.

Tell yourself that you will actively remain single for a set amount of time: 3 months, 6 months, even a year. By doing this, you will let go of the fear of being alone that ultimately skews your priorities.

3. Increase Your Confidence

There is an inner voice that is constantly analyzing everything about your life. We engage in positive and negative self-talks that have an impact on our feelings.

When your inner voice starts saying discouraging things such as, “I’m stupid,” “I’m ugly,” “Nobody wants me,” your insecurity increases and you start believing you are worthless.

Be gentle with yourself. Increase your value by having confidence in yourself. Confidence is attractive because if you believe you are valuable, so will others. Start increasing your confidence and self-esteem.

If you come across as a person who is confident and love yourself, you will be in a place of peace with yourself. Try new things, experiment and discover how much fun you can have with yourself.

4. Set Boundaries

It’s extremely hard to find happiness with another if you constantly have a need to be loved by someone. Find yourself before attempting to find true love.

Many of us are incomplete without the self-knowledge required to define our own boundaries , likes and dislikes.

They’ll probably be times when you will think about settling . Believe me… I get it. I understand. Settling is the safe bet; whereas holding out is a gamble.

For every story you hear about someone who was too picky and ended up being alone and miserable, there is another story about someone who stuck to their guns and ultimately found someone amazing who made the wait more worth it.