Jumia Ghana Scoops The Digital Innovation Company Of The Year Award

On Thursday, 15th March 2018, Jumia Ghana (Africa’s leading ecommerce platform) was announced as the digital innovation company of the year 2017, at the CCI France Ghana Gala & Awards night. This award was in recognition of the company’s efforts in promoting ecommerce, and for its contribution to the digital growth in Ghana through the diverse ecommerce marketplaces grouped under Jumia (online retail), Jumia Travel (Online hotel and flight bookings) and Jumia Food (online food delivery).

Upon receiving the award, Head of Public Relations at Jumia Ghana, Mr. Bennet Otoo said, ‘’We are honored to be recognized as a top digital company. The world is skewing towards a more digital space and in order to keep up with the ever changing trends, we have to always come up with platforms that make life easy yet affordable for our customers. Otoo added that “providing a unique service that offers quality and affordable products, hotels, flights and food is just the first step in satisfying our customers’ needs. This award is simply an energizer and a great source of motivation to keep improving in all aspects of our business’’.

The ceremony, which took place at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, brought together over 350 elite business personalities from over 40 companies around the world. Among the high profiled dignitaries present were Deputy Chief of Staff of the Republic of Ghana, Honourable Samuel Abu Jinapor; as well as the Ambassador of France to Ghana H.E. Francois Pujolas, who highlighted the need to keep innovating and diversifying to match up to the ever changing digital trends.

Other winners of the CCI Awards included Total Petroleum Ghana Ltd (Best CSR and Sustainability Company of the Year), GHL Bank Ltd (Emerging Company of the Year), Meridian Port Services (Transformational Project Award), Decathlon Ghana (Judges Choice Award) and AirtelTigo (CCIFG Associate Award).

Jumia , Africa’s leading E-commerce company present in 23 countries, was founded in 2012 with the belief that the Internet can improve people’s lives in Africa. Observing the challenges that people face everyday (poor infrastructures, bad traffic, limited choice, limited information, expensive products and services just to name a few), we saw a huge opportunity to leverage the Internet and use it to connect people and provide them with a solution to fulfil their daily needs. Therefore, we embarked on the journey to build a company that has a very simple mission: expand your horizons.