Amazing Ways To Praise God In Terms Of Sorrow

1. Remembering Christ

Timothy 2:8-9 says, remember Jesus Christ, risen from the dead, the offspring of David, as preached in my gospel, for which I am suffering, bound with chains as a criminal.

But the word of God is not bound! Remembrance of Christ and His death at Golgotha needs to be the center piece through which we praise God in the hard times.

When we suffer, we can remember that He suffered, and His suffering gave us freedom!

This is one reason some leave the faith. They forgot what even brought them into God’s loving hand.

Praise be to God, our Almighty King that gave us the final sacrifice to atone for our sins!

2. Prayer

Every time we connect with God in prayer, we are praising Him because we are acknowledging our need to set our burdens on His strong shoulders.

Isaiah 25:4a says, for you have been a stronghold to the poor, a stronghold to the needy in his distress, a shelter from the storm and a shade from the heat.

These are things we can praise Him for while we are praying! He takes care of His children! Even in the darkest part of the storm, He is there as a stronghold to keep us standing against the crashing waves and raging winds.

If you’re on your knees in prayer, you can stand before any tragedy.

3. Through Song

When you read Psalms, you can find so many verses about God’s children singing praise even in the midst of hard times.

David writes in Psalm 142:4b-7, no one cares for my soul. I cry to you, O Lord; I say, “you are my refuge, my portion in the land of the living.” Attend to my cry, for I am brought very low! Deliver me from my persecutors, for they are too strong for me! Bring me out of prison, that I may give thanks to your name! The righteous will surround me, for you will deal bountifully with me.”

This particular Psalm was a written prayer, but it could just as well be sung. So many songs today are written straight from the Psalms.

One particular song that has always touched my heart on this issue of hard times and suffering is “There Will be a Day” by Jeremy Camp. This song always brings tears to my eyes.

4. Reading His word

Anything that we do as Christians that focuses our time on God brings Him glory and praise. When we look to His word for healing and guidance, we again are telling God that we need Him and we praise Him for His sovereign nature in all circumstances.

In Hebrews 4:15-16 it says, for we do not have a high priest who is unable to sympathize with our weaknesses, but one who in every respect has been tempted as we are, yet without sin. Let us then with confidence draw near to the throne of grace, that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need.

This is a passage of love that speaks to all who are hurting. Jesus was tempted in every way so we can be completely firm in our belief in Him.

My fellow brothers and sisters, write these verses on your hearts. We can have confidence in our Father in all circumstances.

Stay in the word! It can heal the broken hearted.