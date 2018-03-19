Theft; How To Protect Your Laptop

Photo credit - Shutterstock

1. File a Police Report

While it may seem obvious, many people don't bother to file police reports on lost property under the assumption that there's little law enforcement can do. While this may or may not be the case (depending on your situation), contacting the police gets the word out that your laptop is missing. Even if the police can't find your missing MacBook, stolen computer hardware is entered into a national database, so if someone tries to sell your laptop, there's a good chance it will raise a red flag when they do, even if they're across the country.

If you live near a university, be sure and tell the campus police about your missing laptop as well, and don't forget about alerting any private security in the area where you were working when the laptop disappeared.

2. Inform Local Repair and Pawn Shops

Tell any pawn or repair shops in your area about your missing computer. Be sure and give them serial numbers and describe any identifiable features, such as scratches in the case or worn paint. Most reputable pawn or repair shops will check with the local police department before purchasing used laptops, but it never hurts to make them aware of your plight, either.

3. Contact Your Insurance Agent

Many insurance policies for homeowners and some renters will cover stolen computer hardware, even if the item wasn't taken from your residence. If your laptop was stolen out of your vehicle, its loss could be covered by your automobile insurance. If your laptop is company property, it is most definitely going to be covered by your company's insurance policy. Get in touch with your insurance agent and inquire about filing a claim so that you can recover some of the cost of replacing your laptop. You'll likely need that police report to do this, but your insurance agent can help you with the specifics.

4. Continue Spreading the Word

Get the word out to friends, colleagues and people in the community by letting your Twitter followers and Facebook friends know your laptop is missing. Post notices to community classifieds like Craigslist and other local directories. You may even want to put up fliers in your local grocery store or take out an ad in the local newspaper. If you can afford to do so, consider offering a reward for your laptop's return. Offering a reward that's similar to the laptop's actual value may not save you a lot of money on replacing hardware, but it may help ensure that your data is returned safely.

5. Remain Vigilant

Once you've filed all the paperwork, got the word out to local businesses, tweeted about your lost laptop and placed an ad in the lost and found section on Craigslist, it may be tempting to sit back and let fate decide what happens next. Don't give up, though — remain proactive. Check those lost and found ads yourself — but go beyond that, too. Many laptop thieves will attempt to sell the laptop online, because it's harder to trace, so keep an eye on sites like eBay and Craigslist. If you were at a place of business when your laptop vanished, check in with them every few days. Keep an eye peeled to the local paper or community bulletin boards. Your laptop may turn up, and if it does, you need to be aware so you can claim it.