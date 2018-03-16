6 Foods To Stop Belly Bloat

Photo culled from Divascancook.com

Bloating is usually the result of digestive issues or excessive gas accumulation in your stomach. This is usually characterized by a feeling of enlargement of your stomach after eating. Read further to know a few simple ways to prevent bloating.

1. Honeydew Melon

Bloating can happen at times when your stomach retains water. Rich in potassium, honeydew melon helps release the excess water out of your system. A few chunks of honeydew melon should do the trick. Honeydew melon can also act as a natural electrolyte.

2. Kiwi Fruit

Rich in fiber, kiwi helps you work around bloating. The fruit is also known to help against dehydration which can also cause irregular bowel movements. Having two kiwis a day on a regular basis can regulate bowel movements and relieve you from constipation.

3. Lemon

Lemons can play a significant role in detoxifying your body as a whole. Being the perfect antioxidant, lemon helps in reducing inflammation and prevents the ballooning up of your stomach due to bloating.

4. Carrot

Rich in potassium, carrot helps in relieving you from belly bloating. Would we have imagined that a single orange stick can benefit both your eyes and your stomach?

5. Tomatoes

Rich in lycopene, tomatoes have a baggage of anti-inflammatory properties. Cooking the tomatoes have a better way of unraveling the effects of lycopene.

6. Dark Chocolate

Being a combination of polyphenols and fiber, dark chocolate (at least 70% cocoa) helps in regulating the body’s gas production. Dark chocolate can also be considered as a probiotic since it has the ability to increase the useful gut bacteria in your body.