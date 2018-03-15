For Better Blood Circulation, Try Oysters

Photo culled from Organicfacts.net

Protect Heart Health

Oysters can positively impact heart health in a variety of ways, but primarily the high levels of omega-3 fatty acids versus omega-6 fatty acids are what impact the cholesterol so greatly. Omega-3 fatty acids are known as “good” forms of cholesterol (HDL cholesterol), and the high ratio of “good” to “bad” (LDL cholesterol) (omega-6 fatty acids) makes them a major player in heart health.

They can reduce the content of bad cholesterol in the bloodstream and inhibit it from binding to the blood vessels and artery walls. In this way, the chances of plaque accumulation are minimized and a variety of health complications, including cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, the high potassium and magnesium content of oysters can help lower blood pressure and relax the blood vessels, thereby increasing circulation and oxygenation of the blood and reducing strain on the cardiovascular system as a whole. Finally, the vitamin E in oysters increases the strength and flexibility of cellular membranes, which is the third level of protection against dangerous heart diseases.

Speed up Healing

The unprecedented levels of zinc in oysters result in a number of health benefits, including quicker wound healing rates and a boosted immune system against various infections and microbes. As an essential mineral, zinc is also important for proper growth and development of children and adults, as well as the maintenance of bodily function for people of all ages.

Increase Blood Circulation

Oysters are also a very impressive source of iron, with more than 90% of our daily requirements in each serving. Iron is a key component in the formation of red blood cells in the body and is the primary defense against anemia , also known as iron deficiency, which can lead to fatigue, cognitive malfunction, stomach disorders, and general muscle weakness. Also, with a fresh supply of healthy blood cells in the circulatory system, organ systems have high levels of oxygenated blood to stimulate their activity, making them function efficiently and boosting the overall metabolic rate of the body.

Boost Immune Function

Boosting the immune system is yet another possible health benefit of eating oysters. The vitamin C and vitamin E content, as well as various minerals that have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties , are able to defend the body against free radicals that are byproducts of cellular metabolism . They can attack healthy cells and mutate the DNA into cancerous cells. These dangerous free radicals cause heart diseases, premature aging, and general body disrepair wherever they lodge themselves. Antioxidants and various vitamins can eliminate these free radicals from the body, thereby boosting the immune system.