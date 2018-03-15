modernghana logo

Tasty Oat Meal For Babies

Ingredients
1/2 cup startright oats powder or oat granules

1 cup babymilk(breastmilk Or formula or coconutmilk)

1/2 tsp cinnamon (optional)
1/2 banana or steamed apples, pumpkin or butternut not all 1 at a time if baby has eaten all before

Steps
1.pour oats in a bowl.
2.add up babymilk
3.add up blended banana or steamed apples
4.add up your cinnamon
5.stir well and cover and place in a fridge till next day. This allows ingredients to soak well

6.remove next day and boil and blend
Serve for weight gain in babies.

