Tasty Oat Meal For Babies

Ingredients

1/2 cup startright oats powder or oat granules

1 cup babymilk(breastmilk Or formula or coconutmilk)

1/2 tsp cinnamon (optional)

1/2 banana or steamed apples, pumpkin or butternut not all 1 at a time if baby has eaten all before

Steps

1.pour oats in a bowl.

2.add up babymilk

3.add up blended banana or steamed apples

4.add up your cinnamon

5.stir well and cover and place in a fridge till next day. This allows ingredients to soak well

6.remove next day and boil and blend

Serve for weight gain in babies.