Ingredients 1/2 cup startright oats powder or oat granules
1 cup babymilk(breastmilk Or formula or coconutmilk)
1/2 tsp cinnamon (optional) 1/2 banana or steamed apples, pumpkin or butternut not all 1 at a time if baby has eaten all before
Steps 1.pour oats in a bowl. 2.add up babymilk 3.add up blended banana or steamed apples 4.add up your cinnamon 5.stir well and cover and place in a fridge till next day. This allows ingredients to soak well
6.remove next day and boil and blend Serve for weight gain in babies.
Tasty Oat Meal For Babies
Ingredients
1/2 cup startright oats powder or oat granules
1 cup babymilk(breastmilk Or formula or coconutmilk)
1/2 tsp cinnamon (optional)
1/2 banana or steamed apples, pumpkin or butternut not all 1 at a time if baby has eaten all before
Steps
1.pour oats in a bowl.
2.add up babymilk
3.add up blended banana or steamed apples
4.add up your cinnamon
5.stir well and cover and place in a fridge till next day. This allows ingredients to soak well
6.remove next day and boil and blend
Serve for weight gain in babies.