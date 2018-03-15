Checkout These Delicious Sleep Boosting Foods

Quite a number of foods contain naturally occurring substances that improve sleep and enable us to sleep better. So, if you are finding it difficult to sleep, Jumia Food , Nigeria's No 1 food ordering platform shares some of the best choices to help you settle down for a quality rest.

Bananas

Bananas are loaded with potassium and magnesium. These compounds don't just refuel your muscles, they also serve as a natural sleep aid. So, the more you eat bananas the better your sleep.

Oatmeal

A bowl of oatmeal can soothe you right to sleep. Whole grains, like oats, are naturally rich in the amino acid, which your body uses to make the sleep hormones. It will help establish and maintain steady sleep cycles.

Pineapples

You don't hear pineapples being praised for their health benefits very often. But the fruit can raise melatonin levels in your blood. This helps the body maintain its temperature thus boosting your sleep.

Cereal

Cereal may be your go-to morning meal, but it can also make the perfect before-bed snack. Carbs make certain chemicals more available to the brain, which is why carb-heavy meals tend to make you sleepy.

Walnuts

Walnuts are a naturally rich source of sleep-enhancing amino acid that helps make melatonin. This helps you fall asleep faster because of walnut increase concentrations of melatonin in the blood.