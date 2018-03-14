Try Dogoyaro Oil For A Radiant Skin

Photo credit - Youtube

Health Benefits Of Neem

Both Neem oil and Neem leaf are terrific skin care ingredients:

Neem relieves dry skin.

It soothes itchiness, redness and irritation.

It improves general skin health and immunity, combating bacterial infections, as in acne, boils and ulcers.

Compared to Antibiotics Neem does not promote resistance to bacteria. Antibiotics are over-prescribed and are becoming blunt as a weapon in our fight against diseases. Neem is an interesting alternative, and one that will never stop working.

One of the top Neem benefits is that it assists you in avoiding harsh chemicals and nasty insecticides when treating conditions like

Psoriasis ; a skin condition that causes red, flaky, crusty patches of skin covered with silvery scales.

Scabies,

Head lice among other skin issues.

When used as hair oil

Neem promotes shiny, healthy hair, combats dryness, prevents premature graying and may even help with some forms of hair loss.

Neem oil also makes a great nail oil.