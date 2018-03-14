Social Media Is Breaking Marriages More Than Demons

Photo credit - Shutterstock

It's scary to say but that is the truth. Technology which was meant to make our lives better is rather causing more harm because of misuse. Partners these days are more compatible with their phones than with their spouse. We can't live a day without our phones but we can live without our partners. We are married to our phones. We treat our phones better than our spouses.

Some of these relationships are built on lies and are deceptive just because we prefer WhatsApp and Facebook chat to face-to-face conversation. They do that because they want to have control over truth. A simple question that should take a second to reply, takes minutes to be replied just for them to think of lies for you. They will end up using bad network as excuses. You see them typing for minutes only for one word to show up, because they have to edit, delete and think of what they want to type.

People also prefer chats to normal conversation because they want to be in touch with many people at the same time, you don't even have their attention how much more their heart. No wonder cheating has become so common in relationships these days. Such relationships are filled with lies and secrets.

We are sacrificing conversation for mere internet connection. We prefer to login online than to meet in person. We expect more from our phones than our partners. We pay more attention to our phone update than the changes in our partners.

We want companionship without a demand for friendship. No wonder these days people want sex without commitment, people want to earn without being responsible. We are lonely yet afraid of getting closer. We prefer to be connected than to be intimate.

The phones in our pockets are changing our mindset, belief and heart, making us see relationship and marriage different from how God created it. We have our own ideology of marriage, no wonder divorce is on the rise.

The best way of knowing someone is by face to face conversation. Their body language speaks volume, you will be able to know if they are telling you the truth or lies, whether they mean what they are telling you or not, whether they are in love or not, their eyes are the perfect gateway to their heart.

Our lives are not supposed to depend on mobile phone. The presence of our partner should be paramount to us. The phone becomes useful when we are not together with our partners and have to call to check on them. We should reserve the best conversation for face to face.

We should be alone without depending on the phone, God created us alone for the purpose of reflection. We reflect on our lives when we are alone, we make the best and important decision of our lives when we are alone. If we don't learn to be alone, we will feel more lonely when we get into relationship.

Married couples, let your presence be felt in each other's company; when you are together, put away all sorts of gadget and device. It makes your spouse feel like they are exactly where they are supposed to be.

Singles dating, please choose conversation instead of just connection. Reserve your talk for face-to-face than whatsapp and Facebook. If they can't meet you, it simply means they are not qualified to be your spouse.