Amazing Ways Technology Has Changed The Way You Travel

Technology has beamed its searchlight in almost every sector you can think of including the travel industry. For example, today, you can easily open an app on your smartphone, decide where you want to go, book your flights and hotels in under 15 minutes and before you know it, you’re all set for your quick weekend getaway. Technology has undoubtedly changed the face of travel and made travelling so much easier. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, looks back at how travel has changed over the years.

Staying in touch

While on the go, you’d send back pretty postcards, write letters and occasionally spend on that long-distance phone call from the hotel reception, or a local phone booth. Staying in touch certainly wasn’t easy and most people back home didn’t expect to hear from you unless it was an emergency. Now, free WiFi hotspots at airports and cafés make it so easy to email, Skype and Tweet as much and as often as you like.

Booking the hotel/flight

Brochures were the lifesaver in the past. You have no choice than to go through hotel brochures, ask friends where they have stayed during their holiday and then actually phone the hotel to book a room. While doing all this, you do not know if you will like the room or not. Now, we have Online Travel Agencies like Jumia Travel now provides everything you need to know about the hotel you want to book including room pictures and review. This is almost the same for flight.

Learning local language

You can travel anywhere in the world today and can communicate with ease without any difficulty. This is because you can learn or understand any language you want with the aid of apps like Google Translate, iTranslate or Waygo. These apps can help you dialogue with the locals.

Determining your destination

In the past, you have to exhaustively look over holiday brochures at a travel agent’s office, buy guidebooks or taking a friend’s recommendation when it came to deciding where to go. But today, you can easily Google any destination and all the information you need will be at your fingertips within seconds.

Taking photographs

There was nothing like a selfie in the pre-technology travel age. However, presently you can take as many pictures as you so desire and even share them on any of your desired social media platforms. Smartphones have made this very easy and clearly, these gadgets are a huge threat to digital cameras.