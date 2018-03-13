Running A Small Business? Here Are 5 Digital Marketing Tips To Take You Higher

Photo credit - Shutterstock

1. User experience

Your audience is what matters. Your audience must be able to engage with your brand name, your values, and your product, to build a lasting relationship and association with your company.

Similarly, the audience is now more reflective and receptive when brands offer them unique user experience and brand value.

Your digital marketing strategies must be designed carefully to appeal to the audience of your market. Delve into research and find out what works for your audience.

Build their interest and knowledge by providing them with content that informs and inspires. You will also be able to strengthen the brand voice by continuously engaging with your audience.

User experience can be made effective primarily through content, communication channels and intuitive UI.

The loading speed of your website; the intuitive menu navigation; chatbots that assist in communication; and simplicity and tone of your content is key to a great user experience.

In addition, you need to develop a client management strategy that helps you connect with your customers.

This strategy will walk you through query and complaint management. Moreover, it will collect feedback for improvement and make your clients feel part of the brand community.

For example, develop a series of simple FAQs and use them to respond to your audience and clients’ queries on social media, via email, on phone, etc.

If you are keen to getting involved more, digital world is full of new updates. Go ahead and search for more tips and trends on making a captivating user experience.

2. Creative content

You will need to invest in a solid content marketing strategy that engages your audience. Create content that is unique and fresh as it can have a strong impact o your target market.

From communicating your brand’s message to engaging your customers with information, content is supreme as it gives something useful to your potential customers.

Your audience is primarily looking for content that communicates value. Jeff Bulla says that you should use the 80/20 rule of creating and managing content.

Get to the point!80% of your content should not be about your product – no, it doesn’t backfire at all – and 20% of it could be focused on your online sales, giveaways, etc.

Messaging is also taking the industry by storm . Neil Patel shared how Facebook Messenger marketing campaign lends a bright inlet to effective digital marketing.

Your audience will be more likely to follow a link received in Facebook Messenger than they would through email marketing campaign. Again, the content you create and the medium you choose to employ will greatly affect your business’ growth.

3. Social media platforms

Your online presence and identity begins with your website and social media platforms. So you can engage your audience, communicate your message with powerful content through a strong social media platform.

As a startup, one of the first things that you probably worked on was an active social media strategy.

You know that in this business industry, social media is the key to leveraging your brand awareness and value.

Apps like SnapChat and Instagram are becoming popular and engaging the audience with brand names.

4. Video marketing is seeing an upward trend

Videos are powerful tools to communicate extensively. Consider Facebook Live, Instagram Stories, and SnapChat stories to engage your audience.

You can hold webinars and live events for product launches, hold tutorials, and answer questions in real time. This gives a tangible feeling to your audience and helps them connect more closely with your brand and product.

5. Search engine optimization

And most importantly, invest in a credible SEO solution. Conduct an SEO audit and find out how users are interacting with your website and social media platforms.

SEO will look into aspects of your website and page optimization, device optimisation and credible link building for better visibility in search engine results.

For example, in one of Google’s highly important updates, the websites that are not responsive on various digital devices will not appear in search altogether, regardless of their SEO measures!