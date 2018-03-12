Four Ways You're Damaging Your Health By Starving

Photo culled from Quora

1. Malnutrition:

This is perhaps the most damaging effect of voluntary or forced starvation. Malnutrition is a terrible condition, and it affects most children in developing countries. Starvation usually means that you don’t eat much at all. This leads to many essential nutrients and vitamins being excluded from your diet. Malnutrition can lead to various mineral and nutrient deficiencies like Night blindness (vitamin A deficiency), Scurvy (Vitamin C deficiency) and even Anemia (Iron deficiency)

2. Dehydration:

The second most obvious result of starvation; just like a lack of food induces malnutrition, a lack of water can induce dehydration. This dehydration may in turn aggravate other problems and lead to cracked and exceedingly dry skin, along with other conditions like constipation, among others. Thus, it is important to remember to drink enough water, even if you are on a starvation diet. Starvation and dehydration depletes glycogen levels and disturbs electrolyte balance

3. Decreased Resting Metabolic Rate:

Starvation can lead to a reduced resting metabolic rate. Your Basal metabolic rate or BMR is defined as the minimal rate of energy expenditure per time unit while you rest. Tests found that fasting prior to rest can lead to an increase in white adipose tissue (WAT) and decrease in flow to the brain. Other studies determine that starvation can induce a decrease in your basal metabolic rate.

4. Loss Of Monthly Menstrual Periods:

Starvation leads to many problems. One of these problems is it upsets how your periods are regulated. So, for those of you thinking about starvation diets, you might want to consider this before you begin. In some cases, if you are too underweight your body may simply cease to produce estrogen. A lack of fat can restrict your cells from converting cholesterol to extra estrogen. As starvation can lead to organ damage, body processes tend to slow down, which usually causes menstruation to stop