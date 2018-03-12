Fertility Juicing – Carrot, Ginger and Pear Juicing!

Looking to boost your fertility naturally and add a lot of micro-nutrients and antioxidants into your body? Then start doing juicing on regular basis!

You can start your day with orange juicing.

Orange juice for breakfast doesn’t have to come from a store-bought carton, and it doesn’t even have to contain oranges! This orange breakfast juice is made up of carrots, ginger, lemon and pear. With carrots as the base, it is just as sweet and satisfying with a higher dose of nutrients than any store-bought juices.

The beta-carotene found in the carrots is a source of potassium that helps keep electrolytes balanced, and some of the starch from both the carrots and the pear will help you keep going all morning long.

INGREDIENTS:

- 8 medium carrots

- 1 pear

- 1 lemon

- 1-inch (2.5 cm) piece of ginger

- 3 – 4 kale leaves (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

- Wash all produce well.

- Peel the lemon.

- Add all ingredients through juicer and enjoy!