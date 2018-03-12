Home Remedies For Diarrhoea That Works

Photo credit - Wikihow.com

1. Eat Couple of Dates

Dates contain various vitamins and minerals, including calcium, iron, phosphorus, sodium, potassium, magnesium and zinc and are a good source of energy. Dates act at two different levels on diarrhea. One is that it provides instant strength and two, the potassium content of dates helps in curbing diarrhea.

Remove the seeds from 2 ripe Arabian dates. The Arabian dates when ripe are very soft.

Mix the pulp of these dates in one teaspoon of honey.

Take this mixture 3-4 times a day.

Dates can be consumed in any other way. Availability of soft dates is seasonal but the dried dates are available throughout the year. If you don't get access to the soft dates, then boil two dried dates in a cup of salt water. Remove the seeds. Eat the softened dates and drink the water.

2. Pomegranate Juice

Pomegranate seeds contain powerful nutrients including Vitamin C, Vitamin K and polyphenols such as ellagitannins and flavonoids. Pomegranate juice is very helpful in controlling diarrhea. Although, pomegranate seeds provide good benefits for other conditions, drinking juice is more appropriate in diarrhea and dysentery. The seed have high dietary fiber and are not easy to digest as compared to the juice.

Make one cup of Pomegranate juice and drink it slowly.

Repeat the process 3-4 times a day.

3. Salt in Water

Diarrhea leads to dehydration and loss of salts. This makes the patient tired with no energy. Salt helps to replenish electrolytes.

Add 1 teaspoon of salt in 500ml of water.

Stir it to mix the salt homogeneously.

Drink the solution slowly.

The common salt contains only sodium, but the rock salt, which also contains other minerals such as potassium, magnesium and manganese along with other minerals, is even better for diarrhea. You can add lemon and sugar to add taste salt. In fact, sugar compensates for the loss of glucose during diarrhea.

4. Mint Leaves Juice

Mint leaves are also very useful for diarrhea. It tames the tummy. Unlike the other remedies mentioned above, which essentially replenishes water and electrolytes, mint controls the stomach to stop diarrhea.

Prepare mint leaves juice and take 2 tablespoons every two hours.

Keep drinking a lot of salt water in between.

5. Lemon Juice

Lemon is another excellent remedy to stop diarrhea. It fights with the diarrhea causing pathogens. Take lemon juice as specified under for best results.

Squeeze 1 lemon in a glass of water.

Add half teaspoon of salt and stir it to mix it well.

Drink the mixture five times a day.

In addition to this, if you add lemon to the salt water and drink then it will provide double benefits of replenishing electrolytes as well as killing the pathogens.

6. Carrot Drink

Carrot is also a very effective diet for diarrhea. Carrot replenishes sodium, potassium, magnesium, calcium, sulfur and phosphorous. Raw carrot is difficult to digest so it must be cooked for diarrhea.