Ghana-based Skincare Brand ‘Nokware’ Wins Harvard Business School Africa Business Conference Competition

Beauty and skincare company based in Ghana, has been awarded the Sundial Brands Prize for the New Venture Competition held as part of Harvard Business School’s Africa Business Conference in Boston, MA, United States.

The 2018 New Venture Competition, held in March, and partly sponsored by SheaMoisture, a subsidiary of Sundial Brands, aims at helping young, inventive and African-oriented ventures, and recognizing organizations providing private entrepreneurship as a means of introducing Africa’s contributions to the entire world.

Nokware, founded by Tutuwa Ahwoi, from Ghana and Thato Tau, from Botswana, was adjudged the Sundial Brand’s winner out of ten finalists invited to pitch their business in front of approximately 700 attendees and a panel of experienced judges.

Launched officially in September 2017, Nokware features a range of skincare products that are natural, sourced locally in Ghana and packaged sustainably. It makes innovative use of resources such as calabashes, raffia, and other local materials to package its skincare products in an attractive manner that highlights Ghana’s natural resources and goes toward preventing environmental waste.

Expressing her excitement for their win, founder, Tutuwa Ahwoi remarked “We are so happy to be awarded the Sundial Brands Prize and honored for the chance to have met and interacted with so many amazing Africans both here and on the African continent who are doing big things.”

Nokware beauty soap product comes in four (4) variants namely, the Original African Black Soap, Neem Oil Black Soap, Activated Charcoal Black Soap and Shea, and Baobab Oil Black Soap. It also recently introduced body butter ranges which come in Almond and Avocado, Olive and Coconut, Ginger and Moringa and Mocha Body Butter.

Nokware Skincare currently stocks at Elle Lokko, The Shop Accra, Juben House of Beauty, Healthy You in Labadi all in Ghana and in Botswana at Pink Creations Boutique and Ziigie Botswana. Nokware Skincare products are also available online via nokwareskincare.com and Etsy.