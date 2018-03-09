Here's How To Rid Toxic People Off Your Life...They Offer Nothing But Negativity
It saddens me that so many of us go our entire lives taking and taking the negativity that others dish out…but we do.
Why do we allow others to steal our sense of self and cause chaos in our lives? It’s time for that foolishness to stop right now. You deserve better from the people around you.
No one – no matter who they are or what position they hold in your life – has the right to infect your environment with negativity, make you feel bad about who you are, cause you to feel fear or hurt of any kind, or try to force you to live the life they think is best for you.
This includes your parents, your children, your spouse, your best friend since first grade, and your boss. Association and/or familial ties does not equate to ownership of you, your feelings, or your needs as an individual.
You have the right to remove these toxic relationships and people from every area of your life. Yes. Despite what you’ve been told or raised to believe, you absolutely do have that right.
If you feel the need to excuse a large chunk of someone’s personality –you are already consciously aware that something is very wrong with the way they interact with others.
You are essentially saying, “They treat me badly but I have to deal with it. I don’t want others to be upset with him/her for how rude/judgmental/condescending they are because that would embarrass me.”
You are not responsible for the actions of grown people capable of taking responsibility for themselves and their behavior. Take a step back and ask yourself if your time is best spent excusing inexcusable behavior – or if there are areas of your life you’d rather spend it on.And remember: you don’t have to deal with it yourself either.
Most important: a person who is toxic cannot be changed by you. We can change ourselves but have no control over how others live their lives. A toxic person is the only one who can alter the way they deal with people and situations.
