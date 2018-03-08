Endometriosis; What It Is, Symptoms & How To Treat It Naturally:

Photo credit - ThrowBackmag.com via Suzyknew.com

If you suffer pain and discomfort in your pelvic region, endometriosis may be the reason why.

What is endometriosis?

A painful condition where the tissue that lines the uterus (endometrium) starts growing outside the uterus. Most commonly, the growth is on the Fallopian tubes, ovaries, or the pelvic lining, but in some cases, it can also spread outside the pelvic area.

Good news is there are natural remedies for treating this discomforting condition that keep ladies off from work.

Firstly, to overcome endometriosis, education is key.

There is a root cause for endometriosis, and natural intervention should be utilized before opting for a surgical intervention.

Common symptoms of endometriosis:

- Painful periods

- Painful intercourse

- Increases pain during urination

- Excess menstrual bleeding

- Spotting between cycles

- Constipation

- Nausea

- Joint pain

- Infertility

Ways to treat endometriosis naturally:

1. Reduce chemical intake: Studies have shown that women exposure to chemical toxins and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) is associated with an increased prevalence and severity of endometriosis

2. Organic Vegetables:

Plant based chemical known as flavone inhibit aromatase, the enzyme that convert androgen to estrogen. Broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage,kale, Brussels sprouts and bok choy contain compounds called indole which appear to improve estrogen metabolism.

3. Castor oil massage therapy:

Helps to relief symptoms of endometriosis and break down formed scar tissues in the pelvic regions

4. Omega 3 fatty acid:

Researchers found that fish oil could slow the growth of endometrial tissues. Omega 3 acids are found in fish such as salmon, mackerel, and also available in fish oil capsules.