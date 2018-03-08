Yummy Foods That Combat Fat

Exercise is not the only way you can burn fat, You can combat fat or burn calories by eating yummy foods by selecting the right picks.

What are some of these right picks? Jumia food, Nigeria's no 1 food ordering platform, shares some of them. Henceforth, add these tasty picks to your diet.

Salmon

The omega-3s in salmon and other fatty fish help build muscle and the more muscle you have, the more calories you burn. Omega-3s may also help reduce fat storage by lowering cortisol levels.

Yogurt

Calcium-rich foods like Yogurt have slimming powers. So, downing Yoghurt regularly will help your body to cut fat. Yoghurt can also keep belly fat under control.

Eggs

High-protein breakfasts, especially ones that include eggs, have been linked to weight loss, reducing belly fat in the process.

Coffee

The caffeine in one cup of coffee boosts your metabolism by as much as 15 percent. Caffeine also helps mobilize the forces that burn stored fat. You should take one to two cups a day, especially before exercise.

Beans

Beans can also be beneficial for weight loss. This food is high in protein and fibre, which are two nutrients that have been shown to lead to satisfaction. They also tend to contain some resistant starch.