At What Stage Of A Woman's Career Should She Have Children?
I got pregnant just after graduating college and finishing my last internship, and I thought my career was over.
I thought that everything I had worked for was gone, as quick as the double pink lines appeared.
How could I be ambitious and successful, yet take the time to be the mother I wanted to be? I always assumed I’d focus on my career first — be financially stable and independent, at an acceptable height in my career — before switching gears. That’s the model laid out for us Millenials, especially in a place like New York City (where I was living).
So my (now) husband and I made a promise to one another: we’d continue to pursue our professional ambitions, and never let our unexpected pregnancy define or limit us. (Disclaimer: We didn’t want to be surgeons or CEOs; we’re creative types.) I then created a Web site for other go-getter young moms — moms who were similarly grasping for any indication that they could be successful and happy. A Web site to support, encourage, and inspire those of us determined to not be a statistic.
People pitied me, at times. I felt judgement and isolation, especially from those on the fast-tracked life that I formerly called my own. And so many Early Mama readers felt the same thing.
But then a funny thing happened: my career blossomed. I carved my own profession — which was a direct result of determination, perseverance, and sleep deprivation. It was a direct result of taking foolish risks and having a bloated belief in myself (as maybe only a young person can do). I became more confident as a mother and a woman, and I realized that there are so many successful women out there who got started having kids at a young age .
And then I read an article by Penelope Trunk — the #1 career author, blogger, and expert who spent years studying the 20-something generation. Her advice? “Get pregnant at 25 if you want a high-powered career.”
And that’s when I high-fived myself for being awesome. (I momentarily considered posting it on my Facebook wall, for all of those “her life is over” gossip-ers, under a comment like “na na na-na na,” but then I stopped being 14 years old.)
Even though I regularly read Penelope Trunk’s blog, sometimes she makes a part of my brain cringe. Like when she says things like, “women hate the feeling of out-earning their husbands,” or that plastic surgery is the “must-have career tool for the workforce of the new millennium.” (And I know that makes her sound incredibly anti-feminist, but you should really go read it in context.) I’ve come to respect her blunt style that’s always based in truth, even when it makes me uncomfortable, or when I don’t 100% agree. (Like her criticism of Generation Y , for instance, that I hate to admit is spot on.)
So with that in mind, I’m uncomfortable with telling women to find a life-long spouse at a very young age. Mostly because not everyone finds the right person in a set time-crunch. And aren’t young people stressed enough, without adding this archaic pressure?
BUT for those of us lucky enough to find the right person, and those of us who have children a little earlier on the parenting spectrum (whether by choice or by accident), Penelope has a point. We might have a big advantage on the career front.
Have kids at 25, build your career slowly, and then you can go full speed ahead when your kids are grown — because you’ll only be in your mid-40s. Penelope says that “of all the ideas for having a big career and being a mom, this is the best one out there.”
And I’d have to agree. Of course there are variables — maybe you have kids young and then decide to have more kids in your late 30s, completely throwing you off track. But, overall, while many of my 40-year-old colleagues will be caring for sick toddlers, taking time off for dance recitals, and calling in on Snow Days, my son will be in college. And then I can soar, professionally.
Here’s Penelope’s recommendation, in a nut shell:
Spend the years from age 20 – 25 focused on getting married. There is no evidence that doing well in school during that period of your life will get you worthwhile benefits . There is no evidence that waiting longer than 25 makes a better marriage . And there is not evidence that women who do a great job early in their career can bank on that later in their career. There is evidence, though, that women who focus on marriage have better marriages . There is evidence that women who have kids earlier have healthier kids , and there is evidence, now, that women who have grown children by age 45 do better at getting to the top in the workforce than all other women with kids.
