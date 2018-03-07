6 Trusted Ways To Keep Your Business Moving

Photo credit - Shutterstock

Make Sure Your Small Business is Prepared for the Holidays

The holiday season is quickly approaching. And small businesses need to prepare early. In this Plousio post, Bryanna Larrea shares some steps you can take to make sure your business is ready for the busy holiday season.

Use Visual Content to Impact Your Social Media Presence

Visuals can make a big impact on social media, especially on platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. But there are some things to keep in mind when developing those visuals. Sam Makad shares some information about using visuals to make an impact on social media in this post on The Sociable.

Build Trust With Your Prospects

Trust is so important when it comes to making sales and building a customer base. And having that trust can keep your business successful going forward. David Lowbridge includes some tips for building trust in this Two Feet Marketing post.

Get Scared by These SEO Horror Stories

Halloween is just around the corner, which means many people will be enjoying scary stories. But there are some scary stories that can provide lessons to your business, like the SEO horror stories detailed in this Search Engine Journal post by Amanda DiSilvestro.

Budget for Your Account-Based Marketing Programs

If you want to start any account-based marketing programs, you need to be able to plan for that type of program. That means you also need to have a set budget in mind. Peter Isaacson includes some tips for budgeting for those programs in this Marketing Land post.

Read These Small Business Magazines

Small business magazines and other publications can help you build your knowledge base and expertise for the future of your business. In this Fundera Ledger post, Georgia McIntyre lists 16 small business magazines every entrepreneur should read.

Use Healthy Habits to Boost Your Productivity

Being healthy might not seem like something that can have a big impact on your business. But developing healthy habits now can actually boost your productivity going forward, as detailed in this Techlofy post by Saher Naseem.

Prepare for These Holiday Shopping Trends

There are a lot of different trends to consider when it comes to the holiday shopping season. And your business likely isn’t fully prepared for all of those trends just yet. But you can gain some insights about those trends in this Kissmetrics post by Sherice Jacob.