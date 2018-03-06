Ghana’s El Anatsui Elected Into The American Academy Of Arts And Letters

El Anatsui, the famous Ghanaian sculptor living in Nigeria, has made a “big breakthrough”. He has just been elected to the American Academy of Arts and Letters. He will be officially inducted into the annual induction and awards ceremony in May.

Mr. Anatsui, 74, will be honored with 12 elected members including Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Jeffrey Eugenides; historian Ron Chernow; playwrights Lyn Nottage and Terrence McNally; and musicians Ben Johnson and George Lewis.

A distinguished professor of art at the University of Nigeria, El Anatsui has influenced and inspired a generation of artists and students nationally, continentally and globally, reports Infoplusgbabon.

He is the holder of several awards, including Japan’s Praemium Imperiale International Arts Award 2017, considered the Nobel Prize of the art world, the very revered Lion d’Or for all the achievements of the 56th Venice Biennale and the Royal Society of Arts, Charles Wollaston Prize.

According to the Gabonese news portal, it has organized more than 70 individual exhibitions and more than 215 group shows on all continents. His sculptures have been collected by more than 60 major international museums, world-renowned art galleries, auction houses such as Sotheby’s, as well as collectors of corporate and individual art.

Founded in 1898, the American Academy of Arts and Letters, distinguishes the greatest American artists, writers, musicians and architects. This one 250-member American literary organization aims to promote excellence in literature, music, and the arts in the United States.