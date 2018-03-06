Points For Eating Healthy On A Budget

When you have a tight budget, meal planning and grocery shopping have its challenges. When you have a tight budget and you're dedicated to eating healthfully, it's even trickier. Jumia Food , Nigeria's no 1 food ordering platforms shares points that make eating well when you're strapped for cash feel easy.

Try to buy in bulk

You can buy in bulk but only buy a size you can use before it goes bad. For example, if you buy meat in bulk, decide what you need to use that day and freeze the rest in portion-sized packages right away.

Plan and prepare meals ahead

Preparing food in advance is a step in the right direction towards eating healthy. It's also a good way to make sure you're eating what's in the fridge so as to reduce waste.

Ask for discounts

Ask your local grocery stores or online food delivery platform if they have a discount or a loyalty or discount card. Besides getting items at a lower price, you may also get store coupons.

Make smart choices

Try to choose less processed foods, baked goods, and snacks. You will definitely save money and make smart food choices too.

Keep an organised fridge

Leftovers are always great, but it totally defeats the purpose if they get lost in the back of the fridge. Endeavour to label leftovers and keep your fridge organised to help minimize food waste.