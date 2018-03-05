Why Am I Always Discharging Breast Milk?  (5 common causes):

Having breast milk discharge is commonly seen in a pregnant woman or a lactating mother who have just had a baby.

This is the work of a special female hormone called, Prolactin

When a non-lactating woman, or a young lady abnormally makes breast milk persistently, her body falsely perceives she could be either pregnant, or an early-mom.

And then shuts down any chances of her getting pregnant or ovulating, as a natural means of contraception, for as long this problem continues.

High Prolactin Secretion Commonly Occurs Due to the Following:

1. Poor food choices

2. Lifestyle habits that result to hormonal imbalance

3. Antipsychotic drugs

4. Pituitary tumours

5. Certain health conditions

Natural Treatment Option for High Prolactin:

-Use hormone balancing supplements

- Do fertility cleansing (detox)

- Adopt healthy lifestyle habits

- Eat lots of omega 3/6 foods

- Reduce your stress level.