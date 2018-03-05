Having breast milk discharge is commonly seen in a pregnant woman or a lactating mother who have just had a baby. This is the work of a special female hormo...
Why Am I Always Discharging Breast Milk? (5 common causes):
Having breast milk discharge is commonly seen in a pregnant woman or a lactating mother who have just had a baby.
This is the work of a special female hormone called, Prolactin
When a non-lactating woman, or a young lady abnormally makes breast milk persistently, her body falsely perceives she could be either pregnant, or an early-mom.
And then shuts down any chances of her getting pregnant or ovulating, as a natural means of contraception, for as long this problem continues.
High Prolactin Secretion Commonly Occurs Due to the Following:
1. Poor food choices
2. Lifestyle habits that result to hormonal imbalance
3. Antipsychotic drugs
4. Pituitary tumours
5. Certain health conditions
Natural Treatment Option for High Prolactin:
-Use hormone balancing supplements
- Do fertility cleansing (detox)
- Adopt healthy lifestyle habits
- Eat lots of omega 3/6 foods
- Reduce your stress level.