Does This Slimming Tea Thing Work?

Photo credit - brazilianslimmingtea.com

Slimming tea commercials are everywhere and we cannot pretend we haven't seen the hefty price tags attached to them.

And as online sales escalates, people especially women who are desperate to lose weight are fuelling the success of this business in a conscious bid to shed some fat and weight.

But do these products really work? Where are they imported from? Have these products gone through checks by the Ghana Standard Authority? Is it safe for women to take the tea? How often should women take these slimming teas?

Does taking these teas have a correlation with fertility and general well being of women?

We can’t just sit and fold our arms and pretend everything is alright with these products just because some business people are cashing in on desperate people.

Consumers should atleast researcch on these products before purchasing them. Also, this writer believes that your weight may be due to your lifestyle and untill there's a concious effort to change, no amount of slimming tea can help.

However, people's body work differrently. Some people may respond well to these teas, others wouldn't see any result after taking them so if you find yourself in the last category, try the natural way of losing weight: exercising and dieting.