4 Home Remedies For Itchy Eyes That Work

Photo credit -Organicfacts.net

You can use either of the methods below 3 or 4 times a day.

The simplest way to do this is to soak a cloth in ice cold water, wring it out and place it over your eyes. Remove after 5 minutes and repeat a few more times.

Alternatively, wrap some ice cubes or a package of frozen food like peas in a clean cotton towel. Place it over your closed eyelids and remove it after 5 to 10 minutes. Repeat 2 or 3 times more.

2. Chamomile

Due to its powerful anti-allergenic effects, chamomile tea can also be used as a cold compress or an eyewash to help relieve itchy eyes. It inhibits the release of histamine, which helps prevent an allergic reaction that can lead to itchiness in the eyes.

Chamomile

You can use either of the methods below 3 or 4 times a day.

The simplest way to do this is to soak a cloth in ice cold water, wring it out and place it over your eyes. Remove after 5 minutes and repeat a few more times.

Alternatively, wrap some ice cubes or a package of frozen food like peas in a clean cotton towel. Place it over your closed eyelids and remove it after 5 to 10 minutes. Repeat 2 or 3 times more.

Chamomile also reinvigorates tired eyes and leaves them feeling fresh and sparkly.

Steep 1 chamomile tea bag in a cup of hot water for 5 minutes. Remove the tea bag, then allow the tea to cool. Use the cool tea as an effective eyewash, 2 or 3 times a day.

Alternatively, put used chamomile tea bags in the refrigerator. Put the chilled tea bags over your closed eyelids for about 10 minutes. Do this 3 or 4 times a day for fast recovery.

3. Cucumber

Cucumbers have anti-irritation as well as antioxidant properties that help reduce inflammation and irritation contributing to itchy eyes.

Its cooling nature is also effective at reducing puffiness and dark circles under the eyes.

Thoroughly wash a cucumber and cut it into thin slices. Refrigerate the slices for 15 to 20 minutes. Put the chilled cucumber slices over your closed eyes for at least 10 minutes. Repeat 4 or 5 times a day.

You can use raw potatoes (peeled and sliced) the same way to combat itchiness in the eyes.

4. Cold Milk

Milk is also a popular home remedy for itchy eyes. Cold milk soothes the burning sensation and eases discomfort of itchiness in the eyes.

The fat in milk is also very soothing and relaxing for tired eyes.