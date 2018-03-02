4 Bible Quotations To Help You Through The Storm

Photo credit - Aimlowerjournal.co

2 Timothy 1:12 “But I am not ashamed, for I know whom I have believed, and I am convinced that he is able to guard until that day what has been entrusted to me.”

This Bible verse gives us assurance that God is not finished with us until that day of His return and will guard us against that day to ensure we are delivered into the kingdom.

The Apostle Paul was “convinced” that God “is able to guard” us “until that day,” or, as Jude put it, God is “able to keep you from stumbling and to present you before his glorious presence without fault and with great joy” (Jude 1:24). The only question is, will we believe Him?

Philippians 4:13 “I can do all things through him who strengthens me.”

The context of this verse is where Paul learned to be content in whatever state he found himself (Philippians 4:11).

He knew “how to be brought low, and I know how to abound. In any and every circumstance, I have learned the secret of facing plenty and hunger, abundance and need” (Philippians 4:12).

But it was only through Christ, Who strengthened Paul, that he (and we) do all things.

Zechariah 2:8 “For thus said the Lord of hosts, after his glory sent me to the nations who plundered you, for he who touches you touches the apple of his eye.”

The phrase “apple of my eye” refers to someone who is cherished above all others, which is the way God feels about His own people, Israel.

But surely this verse could be said of those who have been redeemed and become the children of God.

God will not hold anyone who hurt His own children guiltless, and He will require it of them on the Day of Judgment.

Joshua 1:5 “No man shall be able to stand before you all the days of your life. Just as I was with Moses, so I will be with you. I will not leave you or forsake you.”

These words come from God Himself. They have the authority of God, but this is also God’s own faithful promise. God is encouraging Joshua that just as He was with Moses, so he will be with Joshua.

This means that, like Moses, God will “not leave” him or “forsake” him. Do you realize that He gives us the same promise (Hebrews 13:5)?

God promises that what He began in us, He will complete on the day of His return.

We can have confidence that we can do all things in Christ, Who will strengthen us, but also that He will never leave or forsake the “apple of His eye” and that He not only goes with us but goes before us.

God’s character and faithfulness should be enough to give us peace of mind.

There are so many benefits of using affirmations as part of your daily morning routine. Here are just a few:

– They help increase your awareness of your thoughts and words making it easier to recognise the negative + self-doubt thought patterns holding you back.

– Affirmations define your focus. When you focus your energy on the things you want: achieving your goals, the positive, uplifting + good you are creating an abundance mindset and strengthening your resolve to make it happen.

– They open you up to possibility. Too often we get stuck in the ‘impossible’ mindset, but affirmations flip this on it’s head. When you begin to positively affirm what is actually possible, a whole world of opportunity opens up to you.