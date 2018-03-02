6 Things You Should Never Do In A Hotel You Didn't Know About

Photo credit - Pinterest

1. Yell At The Hotel Staff

It doesn’t matter how big the problem. Don’t yell. Hotel staff members are people too. While they are here to help, they are not servants. Plus, you catch more flies with honey!

2. Rummage Around The Minibar

Many minibars have sensors. The second you pick up a bottle you may be getting charged! Resist temptation and don’t even open the minibar door. There’s gotta be a cheaper vending machine or liquor store nearby!

3. Use The Remote Control (At Least Not Without Sanitizing After)

Experts say the remote control may be the most germ-ridden item in your room. So either put a Ziploc over it, or make sure to sanitize your hands right after. Germaphobe or not, better safe than sorry!

4. Shout Your Room Number From The Mountaintops

Keep it down! There’s no need to broadcast to the world where you’re staying. This can be a security risk. And trust me, you don’t wanted any uninvited visitors stopping by.

5. Sneak In Your Adorable Pets

You think you’ll get away with it, but you won’t. And in most hotels, the cleaning charge for sneaking in a pet is huge. Leave them at home or find a pet-friendly place to stay.

6. Leave The Jewelry Out And About