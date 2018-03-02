4 Clever Ways To Spend Your First Salary

Photo credit - Content.ghanagrio.com

1. Buy everything you’ve always wanted to

That branded bag. The speakers. You know how you always went past a shop, and looked lustfully at the glitzy product and thought to yourself “Once I start earning, I’m coming here”. That moment is here. While saving is good, this moment let go and let your materialistic side take over. You’ve worked hard and you deserve yourself a little treat.

2. Clear off your dues

Do you remember the number of coffees your older and earning friends took you out on while you were a student? Or all those chai-sutta accounts with the college canteen you forgot to settle in a huff of exams and placements. Now is a good time to sit back, do a round of audit and clear off all your loans and dues. Preferably with a thank you note. Clearing your dues also includes various bills like your mobile phone, credit cards etc. Living debt-free is one of the most effective ways to live a peaceful life.

3. Send a token of your gratitude to those who helped

Often, we get so caught up in the excitement of a new job, and all the other news things that come with it, that we forget about the people who directly or indirectly helped us get there. The people who told you about a job, the people who referred you or simply someone who guided you through the interview rounds. While all it takes is a free “thank you” or a personal note to remember those people and thank them, it is extra special if you can send them a personalised thank you gift which could be sweets, chocolates, a gift or simply a dinner treat.

4. Start investing

You may consider your first salary too paltry or yourself too young to actually consider investing. But each and every penny invested correctly helps multiply the money over the long term. The sooner you start investing, the better. Open a recurring deposit with the bank of your choice after due research and earmark a certain sum to be automatically siphoned off from your bank account into the deposits account. 5 years down the line, you’d thank yourself when you count all that interest, and of course all the savings you can count on for your future.